Russia marks 75 years since defeat of Nazi Germany

Almost all lockdown restrictions have been lifted in Moscow, just in time for the city’s Victory Day Parade to mark Nazi Germany’s surrender in the Second World War. Russia is struggling badly with coronavirus, and most observers believe the lifting of restrictions in the capital is a political decision. Vladimir Putin’s popularity has fallen over the past two months and the president is putting a series of constitutional reforms to the people. They could see him remain in power for sixteen more years. Francis Collings reports. #russia #nazigermany #ww2