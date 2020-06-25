Smuggling across the South Africa Zimbabwe border is rife

As one of the measures against COVID-19 South Africa put up a multi-million dollar fence on part of its border with Zimbabwe. Busy border crossings with Zimbabwe were also shut in March. But with a food crisis looming, thousands of Zimbabwean are illegally crossing the border to buy essentials in South Africa and food smuggling has become big business as South African journalist Graeme Hosken explains.