CONTROVERSIAL STATUES: What should we do with them?

Do constant reminders of terrible things that have happened prevent them from happening again? If so, why tear down statues linked to slavery. GUESTS Laurence Westgaph Historian Natalie Zacek​ Senior Lecturer at the University of Manchester Lord Clive Soley Labour Party Politician Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.