June 25, 2020
Turkey remembers its fallen soldiers in Korean War
Turkey was the first country after the US to answer the United Nations’ call for military aid to South Korea after the North attacked in 1950. Head of the Department of Korean Language and Literature at the Ankara University Mahmut Ertan Gokmen discusses the historic ties between the two countries on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. #KoreanWar #Turkey #70thanniversary
