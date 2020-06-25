June 25, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan airline grounds 150 pilots suspected of "dubious licenses"
Pakistan International Airlines suspends 150 pilots over authenticity of their licenses after provisional inquiry held pilots responsible for Karachi plane crash in May. Fahad Masood, aircraft accident investigator and a former squadron leader of Pakistan Air Force weighs in. #PakistanInternationalAirlines #pilots #dubious’licences
Pakistan airline grounds 150 pilots suspected of "dubious licenses"
Explore