UK loosens restrictions to allow patrons to dine outdoors | Money Talks

Restaurants, bars and pubs are allowed to reopen from July the 4th in England. And the UK government will on Thursday publish details of new laws that will slash red tape to allow businesses to use outdoor space. It’s hoped the move will kick start an al fresco dining boom over the summer months as the country emerges from lockdown. One council in central London is going a step further by closing many roads to traffic to boost business.Just don't mention the rain. Matt Gooderick has more from London. #AlFresco #UK #Restaurants