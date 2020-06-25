June 25, 2020
South Africa begins continent’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial
South Africa has begun the continent’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial. Wits University is testing a vaccine developed by Oxford University. It’s one of about 120 vaccines under development around the world. And one of 10 that are already in clinical trials. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Soweto. #southafrica #africacoronavirus #africavaccine
