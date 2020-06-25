Reforms could allow Putin to stay in power until 2036

Russians started voting in a delayed referendum on Thursday. At stake almost 200 changes to the constitution. The most important one would allow President Vladimir Putin to stand for re-election for another two terms, potentially keeping him in power until 2036. Critics say the changes amount to an assault on Russian democracy. Putin says it's all about stability. Voting continues until July 1st, after being postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Macgregor Wood reports. #russia #putin #russianews