June 25, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's flag carrier grounds 150 pilots for fake licenses
Pakistan International Airlines has grounded a third of its pilots for allegedly having fake licenses. It made the decision as an investigation found the pilots of a PIA flight that crashed last month were distracted during the final chaotic minutes and tried to land the aircraft without lowering the wheels. Natasha Hussain reports. #pakistanpilots #pakistanaviation #pakistannews
Pakistan's flag carrier grounds 150 pilots for fake licenses
Explore