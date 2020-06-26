June 26, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US House passes police reform bill amid protests
The US House of Representatives passes a bill aimed at cracking down on the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers after the police killing of George Floyd. Activist and executive director at Appeal Incorporated Kelechi Egwim discussed whether there will be any meaningful changes at the federal level. #GeorgeFloyd #policereformbill #USHouseofRepresentatives
US House passes police reform bill amid protests
Explore