Yemeni children on the 'brink of starvation' as COVID-19 spreads

UNICEF says nearly two and a half million children under the age of five could be pushed to the brink of starvation in war-ravaged Yemen because of the COVID-19 pandemic amid huge shortfall in humanitarian aid. Director of advocacy and communication for Yemen at Save the Children Yousra Semmache weighs in.