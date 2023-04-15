Turkey's War Against the PKK | Korean War Anniversary

On June 15, Turkey launched a co-ordinated land and air assault targeting the PKK terror group inside northern Iraq, to stop them from carrying out cross-border raids. So how important is this latest operation in Turkey’s long running war against the PKK? Plus, Turkey's aid to South Korea during the Korean War helped forge a lasting partnership between the two countries. Ankara's participation hastened its membership into #NATO in 1952 as well as a military alliance with the US and its western allies. How can two countries further strengthen their relations? Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Tallha Abdulrazaq Researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute Mesut Uyar Professor at Antalya Science University Se-Woong Koo Founder of Korea Expose #StraitTalk #Turkey