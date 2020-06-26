70th Anniversary of Korean War

Seventy years ago, Turkish troops joined a UN coalition to push back North Korean troops that attacked South Korea. The move marked the Turkish Republic's first overseas military operation and its eventual emergence as a military power. Turkish President Erdogan, marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, said it helped forge a special bond between Ankara and Seoul. So, what's next for the partnership between these two countries? Guests: Mesut Uyar Professor at Antalya Science University Se-Woong Koo Founder of Korea Expose​