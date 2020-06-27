Millions banned from pilgrimage to Mecca due to coronavirus

For the first time in modern history, only Muslim residents in Saudi Arabia will be able to make the Hajj this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. For many it is a huge personal loss not to fulfill this lifetime goal. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut, where there is also a financial loss for companies that organise the trips. #Hajj2020 #Macca #LebanesePeople