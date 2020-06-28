WORLD
1 MIN READ
US sets single-day record for cases for 5th consecutive day
The US has seen a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases in states that have begun reopening their businesses and beaches. The jump has forced several states - including Florida and Texas - to back-track and reimpose Covid-19 restrictions. The US is the hardest hit country in the world, with cases now surpassing 2.5 million. But as Natasha Hussain reports, health officials say the actual number of infections could be 10 times higher. #USCoronavirus #Florida #Texas #Pandemic
US sets single-day record for cases for 5th consecutive day
June 28, 2020
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us