Trump believes vast 'silent majority' supports him

Anti-racism demonstrations have in part also become a protest against the reaction of Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric around race. He has called for a crackdown on protesters, and says the military should be deployed to quell any violence. Trump believes there is "a silent majority" of Americans that support his approach. If he's right, he could defy the current opinion polls to win re-election in November. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain explains. #SilentMajority #DonaldTrump #USPresidentialElection