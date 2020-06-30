WORLD
Digital Meets Heritage | Spy Movies | Social Media Influencers Under Lockdown
On this homemade edition of Showcase; A Look into Spy Movies 00:30 Wesley Britton, Author of ‘Beyond Bond: Spies in Fiction and Film’ 00:37 Social Media Influencers During the Pandemic 09:15 Michael Solomon, Professor of Marketing 09:27 Cultural Sites During Lockdown 17:33 Spencer Clark, Director of ATS Heritage​ 17:43 #Cinema #Influencer #Pandemic
June 30, 2020
