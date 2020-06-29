June 29, 2020
Trump’s retweet of racist supporter video ignites firestorm
US President Donald Trump is under fire for promoting a video showing one of his supporters shouting 'white power'. The supporter was taking part in a pro-Trump rally at a Florida retirement complex. Trump's tweet comes as demonstrators across the country are bringing renewed attention to the country's racist past. Philip Owira has more. #DonaldTrump #WhitePower #Twitter
