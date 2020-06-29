WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Destroying Controversial Monuments Erasing History or Righting Past Wrongs?
From New Zealand to Belgium, people are destroying monuments that celebrate a colonial past. The movement to destroy central figures of the confederacy and those who looked to preserve slavery is most visible in the United States, occurring alongside protests over police brutality and racism that reignited after George Floyd's killing. But is the toppling of monuments erasing history or righting the wrongs of the past? Guests: Kirk Savage Author of 'Standing Soldiers, Kneeling Slaves' Libby Emmons Senior Editor for The Post Millennial and Contributor at The Federalist William Sturkey Author of 'Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White'
Is Destroying Controversial Monuments Erasing History or Righting Past Wrongs?
June 29, 2020
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us