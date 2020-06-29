June 29, 2020
New York weddings go virtual during coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks
Strict social distancing rules have untied the knot for many American couples who were hoping to walk down the aisle this year- and this in turn has crashed the party of businesses that make up the 100 billion dollar US wedding industry. But as Jade Barker reports, some are finding innovative ways to adapt. #NewYork #OnlineMarriageLicence #Pandemic
