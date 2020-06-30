WORLD
1 MIN READ
Northern Syrian towns adopt the Turkish lira as currency
The European Union will meet on Tuesday to reshape its strategy to the Syrian crisis. The meeting comes just a day after the head of the UN World Food Programme warned that the country faces the risk of mass starvation - or another exodus similar to the one in 2015. Key challenges facing those living in the war-ravaged country include the collapse of the economy and soaring food prices. But as Obaida Hitto reports from Azaz in northern Syria, innovative steps are being taken to try and help. #SyrianWar #SyrianCurrency #TurkishLira
Northern Syrian towns adopt the Turkish lira as currency
June 30, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us