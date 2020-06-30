NY Governor asking to get new enactment, making it obligatory to wear face masks in public

The Governor of New York is calling on Donald Trump to bring in new legislation, making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public spaces. His plea comes after a surge of cases in a number of states, including Texas, Florida and California. His call for action is being backed by a number of other state leaders, as Philip Owira reports. #FaceMasks #USCoronavirus #DonaldTrump