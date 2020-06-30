June 30, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The end of 'One Country, Two Systems' Why is Hong Kong so worried about China's new security law?
CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/glmYOSyGTEM There have been fresh protests in Hong Kong as China gets set to introduce a new security law. The new law will tackle things like secession and subversion and has pro-democary groups calling it the death knell for Hong Kong. Why are they so afraid?
The end of 'One Country, Two Systems' Why is Hong Kong so worried about China's new security law?
Explore