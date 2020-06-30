The end of 'One Country, Two Systems' Why is Hong Kong so worried about China's new security ​law?

There have been fresh protests in Hong Kong as China gets set to introduce a new security law. The new law will tackle things like secession and subversion and has pro-democary groups calling it the death knell for Hong Kong. Why are they so afraid?