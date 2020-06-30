BLACK LIVES MATTER: Is black business the answer?

There are a lot of people out there right now saying “Support Black Business.” But let’s ask this question today - is black business just for black people, run only by black people and giving back only to black people? What actually is Black Business? Guests: Lydia Amoah Author of the Black Pound Report Ramon Ray Entrepreneur Dania Francis Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Massachusetts Boston Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.