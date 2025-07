What is a BN(O) passport? And why there could be a rush to apply in Hong Kong

CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/glmYOSyGTEM The British government is preparing to offer up to 3 million people from Hong Kong a home in the UK. The 'path to citizenship' has been extended to current and eligible BN(O) passport holders. What are they and will there be a rush to apply for one?