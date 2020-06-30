June 30, 2020
Boeing gets the green light to test 737 MAX aircraft | Money Talks
Aircraft maker Boeing has started test flights as it tries to get its grounded 737 MAX back in the air. The test flights in the US state of Washington are expected to take place over several days. The aircraft was grounded around the world last year after two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, that killed everybody on board. Francis Collings reports. #Boeing #FAA #FlightTests
