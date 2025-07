US car dealerships reopen after months of no on-site sales | Money Talks

The U.S. car industry is revving up again after widespread coronavirus shutdowns stopped production, closed dealerships, and made consumers reconsider large purchases. Online selling platforms have helped to drive some new car sales, but as Katie Gregory reports, they’ll still be sharply down on last year. #USCarSales #CarDealerships #CoronavirusLockdown