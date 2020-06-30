WHO chief says coronavirus outbreak ‘not even close to being over’

Coronavirus cases surpass 10 million and 500,000 people have died but WHO says it will not end anytime soon. Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #coronavirus #WHO #outbreak