EU reopens borders to 15 countries except the US

EU reopens its borders to visitors from 15 countries, but not to travellers from the US, Russia and Brazil. The list of "safe countries" includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea, as well as China on the condition that it reciprocates.