US buys nearly all global stocks of key Covid-19 drug remdesivir

The US buys nearly all global stocks of remdesivir, a drug used in antiviral treatment of Covid-19 patients. Coronavirus in US 🇺🇸 👉http://trt.world/1359 Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Coronavirus: The Financial Impact 👉 http://trt.world/138w #Remdesivir #Covid19 #CoronavirusTreatment