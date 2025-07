Cannes or Cannes Not? | World Toothpick Museum | The Art of Saype

On this episode of Showcase; Coronavirus Forces Cannes 2020 Online 00:45 Dina Iordanova, Professor of Global Cinema 02:24 British Ballet Struggles 10:05 Golden Age of Italian Cinema's Soundtracks Meets UMG 13:51 Leonardo Frigo 15:57 World Toothpick Museum 19:21 Saype's Beyond the Walls 21:33 Serap Sonmez's Geometric Patterns 24:19 #Cannes #Saype #Museum