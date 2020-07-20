25 YEARS SINCE SREBRENICA: Is there peace in the Balkans?

A small salt mining town, once known for the healing properties of a nearby mineral spa, its name is tied forever to one of the worst acts of violence in Europe since the Second World War. 25 years after the Srebrenica massacre, what does the future hold for a still-fractured region? GUESTS Charles Crawford Former British Diplomat Denis Dzidic Balkan Investigative Reporting Network Florian Bieber Balkans Expert at Graz University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.