Kashmiri civilian killed by Indian security forces – family

A 65-year-old Kashmiri civilian was shot dead in India-administered Kashmir. The victim, identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan, was accompanied by his 3-year-old grandson, whose picture sitting on his grandfather's dead body went viral and sparked anger in the Muslim-majority region. Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #KashmirKilling #SoporeKilling #Kashmir