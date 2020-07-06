Putin's Presidency Prolonged

Russia voted on the largest constitutional overhaul since the end of the Soviet Union. But the outcome of the referendum, which allows Russian President Putin to serve two more six-year presidential terms, never seemed in doubt, especially when the amendments were approved by parliament months ago. So, was this plebiscite a way of legitimatizing those changes? Guests: Alexey Mukhin Director General of the Centre for Political Information Nikolai Petrov Senior Research Fellow, Russia Programme at Chatham House Gilbert Doctorow Russian Affairs Analyst​