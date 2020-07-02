WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bubba Wallace, a noose and 15 FBI agents
This is an intriguing story about how race and racism is covered by the media in the United States - especially since the killing of George Floyd - and it starts with a noose being found in a garage used by Bubba Wallace. He’s the only black driver in NASCAR, which is one of America’s top motor sports. The noose is a symbol and reminder of slavery, lynching and segregation and with that in mind, NASCAR reacted by calling it a “heinous act” and then called the FBI who immediately sent 15 agents to the scene. The FBI discovered it was actually a rope for pulling down the garage door - and that it had been up for months, well before the garage was assigned to Bubba. It was not, they determined, a crime. But by then some in the media had already run with the story and offered it up as more evidence that America was deeply racist. ​
July 2, 2020
