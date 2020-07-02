US moves to restrict banks' ability to work with Beijing | Money Talks

International condemnation of a new security law for Hong Kong is rising. Beijing says the legislation will bring peace to the island, after more than a year of protests. But some of China's largest trading partners oppose the move. The UK and Australia are offering protection to Hong Kong's residents, while the US is sanctioning banks that work with Chinese officials. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the showdown could jeopardise the economic future of the Asian financial hub. For more on this, Anna Ashton joined us from Washington DC. She's director of Business Advisory Services at the US-China Business Council. #HongKong #US #SecurityLaw