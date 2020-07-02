BIZTECH
Russian President Vladimir Putin has won a vote that could keep him in power through 2036. A nationwide referendum held over the past week, allows him to run for president again twice after his current term ends in 2024. As Sibel Karkus reports, the vote on changes to the constitution also includes a bundle of economic measures which Putin hopes will boost his approval ratings. For more on this Matthew Walker spoke to us from London. He's an Associate Director at risk and intelligence consultancy S-RM.
July 2, 2020
