Turkey holds trial for Khashoggi murder suspects

Will justice be served for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Turkey tries 20 Saudi nationals in absentia over the 2018 killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul? Geoffrey Nice, who was the lead prosecutor at the trial of Slobodan Milosevic and a former UN appeals judge, weighs in. #JamalKhashoggi #MohammadBinSalman #Istanbul