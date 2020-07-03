WORLD
Turkey-France Tensions |​ Three Years of MBS in Power
Turkey and France are at odds over the Libyan war where they back opposing sides. France accused Turkey of defying an arms embargo on Libya and targeting a French naval ship. Turkey has rejected those accusations and has accused President Macron of turning a blind eye to arms been sent to warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militas. What impact could this dispute have on relations between the NATO allies? Plus, it's been three years since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman assumed power, steering the country on a dangerous diplomatic and military path. We look at where the kingdom is headed under MBS. Guests: Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at the SETA Research Centre Francois Burgat Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations Ghanem el-Dosari Saudi Human Rights Activist Andreas Krieg Lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London
July 3, 2020
