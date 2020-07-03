WORLD
Turkey-France Standoff in the Mediterranean
Relations soured between Turkey and France after a naval standoff last month in the Mediterranean Sea. France accused Turkey of defying a United Nations arms embargo on Libya and targeting a French naval ship. Turkey rejected those accusations and blasted France for turning a blind eye to atrocities committed by Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar as well as the flow of weapons to his militias from the UAE and Egypt. France has now suspended its role in a naval security operation amid the row. What impact could this dispute have on the relationship between the NATO allies? Guests: Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at the SETA Research Centre Francois Burgat Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations
July 3, 2020
