July 3, 2020
Tourism companies cater to local travellers amid pandemic | Money Talks
With the peak holiday season upon us, many travellers are having to adjust their plans amid the pandemic. In Singapore, tourism is a 19-billion-dollar a-year industry. But as the government limits non-essential travel, the local tourism industry is looking for creative ways to make money from so-called stay- cationers. Sandy Huang reports. #Singapore #Tourism #Pandemicc
