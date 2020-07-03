Seven years after the military coup, what has changed in Egypt?

Egypt's former investment minister and an adviser to president Morsi, Yehia Hamed, talks to TRT World about the situation in Egypt seven years since the military ousted the late Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi in a military coup led by his defence minister and army chief, Abdel Fattah el Sisi. #Egypt #AbdelFattahelSisi #MohamedMorsi