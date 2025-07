UK Covid-19 survivors volunteer for research

People who recovered from Covid-19 in UK are being asked to volunteer for a study that aims to understand the long-term effects of the virus on vital organs. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 #coronavirus #covid19 #UKcoronavirus