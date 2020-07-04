20 Saudis put on trial over Khashoggi killing in Turkey

As Turkey commences legal proceedings over Jamal Khashoggi's killing, a consulate worker reveals that he was asked to ignite a furnace-like oven capable of reaching 1000 degrees celsius during the hour Khashoggi was killed.