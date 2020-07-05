Scientists: Mexico's true caseload far higher than reported

Deaths from the coronavirus now exceed 30,000 in Mexico, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities. Nearly 7,000 new infections were recorded on Saturday, bringing Mexico's caseload to more than 252,000. But officials say the true number of infections is likely much higher due to low testing. Laila Humairah reports.