Studies suggest hydroxychloroquine could be useful against Covid-19

Was Trump right about the drug hydroxychloroquine in treating Covid-19? Some new studies suggest that might be the case. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #covid19 #coronavirus #cure