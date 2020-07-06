Senegalese fishermen team up to protect endangered sea turtles

Senegalese fishermen have joined forces to protect a species of endangered sea turtles in a case of "poacher turns protector". Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Senegal #fishermen #SeaTurtles