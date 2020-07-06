6 MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS: What do we know?

Six months on from the first signs of an outbreak in China, we talk to three experts who’ve spent that time trying to find chinks in COVID-19’s armour. Guests: Sian Griffiths Emeritus Professor of Public Health and Primary Care Gisli Jenkins Professor at National Institute for Health Research Dr Ann Marie Kimball Senior Consulting Fellow for the Centre on Global Health Security Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #coronavirus #COVID-19 #healthcrisis