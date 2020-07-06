July 6, 2020
Afghanistan factory gives free oxygen to coronavirus patients | Money Talks
Many people who aren't healthcare professionals have dedicated their time to helping coronavirus patients. In Afghanistan's capital Kabul, an oxygen gas plant that sat idle for seven years has reopened and is refilling oxygen canisters for free. Sena Saylan has more. #Afghanistan #OxygenCylinder #Coronavirus
Afghanistan factory gives free oxygen to coronavirus patients | Money Talks
