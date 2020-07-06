Governments mull reimposing restrictions amid surge in infections | Money Talks

India now has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with nearly 700,000 infections. It's struggling to contain its outbreak, and many parts of the country are resuming lockdowns. The virus is also spreading in the United States, Brazil and other countries, dealing a blow to the recovery of the global economy. And the World Health Organization says without an urgent response, progress in containing the coronavirus could be lost. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham. He's an international finance professor at the Cranfield School of Management. #India #CoronavirusInfections #WHO